5 times Trisha Krishnan flaunted her love affair for sarees

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the South industry. She is known for her fashionable style statements apart from her versatile performances onscreen.

The Vishwambhara actress has never shied away from flaunting her obsession with Indian attires, especially sarees. Trisha has always impressed her fans and followers every time she wore sarees in the past. On that note, let's decode the top 5 saree looks of Trisha Krishnan.

Top 5 saree looks of Trisha Krishnan

1. Trisha Krishnan looks oh-so-beautiful in pink

Talking about the Leo actor in a saree, it is an absolute sin to forget about this blush pink saree look of hers. The combination of golden and pink makes the saree look stunning.

To uphold the traditional essence of the saree, the actress opted for golden jhumkas and bangles. For the hairdo, Trisha kept it sleek and classy with a bun and adorned it with a flower gajra.

Regarding her make-up, she wore pink glossy lips, loads of mascara, and solid black eyeliner. Trisha completed her look with a small bindi.

2. Trisha Krishnan looks like an angel in white

Up next we have this white saree look of Trisha Krishnan. If you are looking for inspiration for cocktail nights and want to keep it indo-western then this can be a perfect outfit for you.

In terms of the USP of this saree, the delicate work throughout the body is perhaps its most striking feature. Trisha paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.

For accessories, the stunner proved why no one can style sarees better than her by going for an emerald jewelry set. This contrast color combination would surely make anyone stand out. Trisha kept her hair in a low ponytail, letting some curls loose on the sides.

3. Trisha Krishnan in a regal white saree

White is definitely Trisha’s color which makes her look a little extra gorgeous. Don’t believe us? Take a look at this!

With a halter neck white shimmery blouse and a royal white gold embellished saree, Trisha Krishnan looked regal in a white saree by designer Rohit Bal.

She complemented her minimal accessories with a pair of statement white earrings. Winged eyeliner and dewy makeup enhanced her regality. The diva posed like a queen in all of the pictures.

4. Trisha Krishnan’s sequin yellow saree is just too pretty!

Last but not least, this look of Trisha Krishnan from the shelves of House Of Neeta Lulla gives real-life princess vibes.

The saree features pearl detailing at the border, and a floral design using feathers all over the body. The actress paired it with a sleeveless statement blouse. For makeup, Trisha went for all nude tones, with a touch of glam. Accessories? A pair of earrings, and bangles.

5. Trisha Krishnan looks royal in blue

Looking all things royal in a stunning tissue silk blue saree, the Raangi actress stepped out in style. She opted for this cobalt blue saree that complimented her and added an oomph factor.

In addition to a heavily embroidered border, her deep-blue saree was adorned with glittering silver motifs. Trisha Krishnan accessorized her look with diamond jewelry, including a diamond choker, earrings, rings, and a bangle. She completed her look with bold eye makeup, glossy lips blushed cheeks, and a highlighted cheekbone.

Trisha Krishnan knows how to give major fashion inspiration when it comes to donning sarees. There is something so charismatic about her that inspires every fashionista out there each time she steps out donning six yards of elegance.

Let us know in the comment section, which saree look of Trisha’s is your favorite.

