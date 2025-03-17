Throwback: Rana Daggubati’s rare comment on breakup with Trisha Krishnan; ‘Been friends for a decade and even dated but…’

Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan have been established names in the South industry for years now. But as far as history goes, there was a time when the two were in a relationship for many years. Unfortunately, the two broke up and chose to remain silent about it as well. But there was once a time when the Baahubali star finally admitted to dating Trisha and revealed what caused their split.

While speaking with Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan 6, Rana spoke about his former relationship with Trisha Krishnan during the rapid-fire round.

Responding briefly, the actor admitted being in a relationship with her and added that things somehow ‘did not work out’ between them. Nonetheless, the two of them have remained friends for over a decade.

In his words: “She has been my friend for a decade. We have been friends for a long time and even dated. But, I guess, things didn’t work out.”

Quite interestingly, Trisha Krishnan, who refrains from sharing details about her personal life, has never talked about any bit of it.

Fast forward to now, Rana is happily married to Miheeka Bajaj. The duo had tied the knot in August 2020 at the Ramanaidu Studios. The two frequently delight their fans by sharing glimpses from their personal life on social media.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan, who is still single, has oftentimes become a topic of much gossip when it comes to her personal life. Rumor has it that the Vidaamuyarchi starlet is in a relationship with her Ghilli co-star Thalapathy Vijay.

Although neither of the actors have ever acknowledged or reacted to the buzz, on the other hand, fans and gossip mongers continue to ship them together and speculate they are dating each other.

Coming to the work front, both Rana and Trisha are quite busy at the moment, courtesy of their packed film schedule ahead.