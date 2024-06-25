Top 7 detective thriller movies in Tamil: Nayanthara’s Imaikka Nodigal to Ashok Selvan's Thegidi

It is not wrong to say that films with a unique storyline and a big twist at the end always keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats. Perhaps, that’s the reason why detective thriller movies in Tamil find their share of a dedicated audience.

If you are a fan of them and are looking for recommendations in that genre, then, don’t worry we have got you covered. With compelling narrations, stellar performances, and masterful direction, this list of movies has everything you need to keep you glued to the screen!

Top 7 Detective Thriller Movies in Tamil

1. Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018)

Cast: Nayanthara, Atharvaa, Anurag Kashyap, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Manasvi Kottachi, and Ramesh Thilak

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Rating:7.3/10 (IMDb)

The first on the list is a total banger starring Nayanthara, Atharvaa, Vijay Sethupathi, and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. Imaikka Nodigal revolves around a CBI officer named Anjali Vikramadithyan.

The film delves into how she sets out to track down a serial killer, who the police claim to have killed years ago. However, the investigation takes a 360-degree turn and becomes personal when the killer targets Anjali’s family.

The investigative crime thriller released on August 30, 2018, marked the Tamil debut of Raashii Khanna and Anurag Kashyap. Imaikkaa Nodigal received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences and became a commercial success at the box office.



2. Vellai Pookal (2019)

Cast: Paige Henderson, Pooja Devariya, Dev Ramnath, Pavia Sidhu, Charle, and Vivek

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 7.1/10(IMDb)

Advertisement

Watching Vellai Pookal is one of the best and finest cinematic experiences that you can ever have. It is a wholesome package of a riveting storyline, action-packed sequences, and above all cast’s brilliant performances.

The plot is focused on a retired officer in the Chennai crime branch, who goes to Seattle to reunite with his estranged son. However, a missing case in his son's neighborhood instigates him to start an investigation which further forms the rest of the plot of the film.

3. Visaaranai (2015)

Cast: Attakathi Dinesh, Samuthirakani, Kayal Anandhi, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Misha Ghoshal, Kishore Kumar G, and Ajay Ghosh

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating:8.4/10 (IMDb)

Up next we have, Visaaranai. In the mood for some really serious crime thriller movie? Then this one is a must-watch. Released on February 5, 2016, Visaaranai is about four laborers, who are tortured by the police to confess to a theft they have not committed.

Advertisement

However, when they finally feel relieved after being saved by an honest police officer, they find that the worst is yet to come. The film features actors like Attakathi Dinesh and Samuthirakani among others in lead roles.

4. Thupparivaalan(2017)

Cast: Vishal, Prasanna, Anu Emmanuel, Andrea Jeremiah, Simran, Vinay Rai, Jayprakash, and K. Bhagyaraj

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Rating:7.5/10(IMDb)

When talking about crime detective thriller movies in Tamil, how can we forget about this one film? Thupparivaalan (transl. Detective) is a 2017 Tamil film that is about Kaniyan, a detective from Visakhapatnam.

The plot is exciting when he is approached by a child to investigate the mystery behind his pet dog's death. However, the investigation leads Kaniyan to a larger conspiracy involving a deadly assassin.

5. Kolai (2023)

Cast: Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vijay Antony, Ritika Singh, Siddhartha Shankar, Manasvi Kottachi, and Murali Sharma

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Rating: 5.2/10 (IMDb)

Although the film has received an average IMDb rating, Kolai is a good film to watch. The film revolves around a famous model, who is killed, a smart detective investigates after realizing the incident seems to be a mystery. Kolai stars actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vijay Antony, Ritika Singh, and Siddhartha Shankar in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

6. Yuddham Sei (2011)

Cast: Cheran, Dipa Shah, Y. Gee Mahendra, V. Jayaprakash, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Manikka Vinayagam, and Selvaah

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Rating: 7.9/10 (IMBd)

Intrigued by the trailer? Then what are you waiting for? Go grab a bucket of popcorn and get started with the film.

Yuddham Sai focuses on a CID officer, who is forced to take up a case while on the lookout for his sister who has gone missing. While investigating, he realizes there is more to the case and goes on to unveil the unbelievable mystery.

7. Thegidi (2014)

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Janani Iyer, V. Jayaprakash, Kaali Venkat, Sai Prashanth, Pradeep K. Vijayan, and Pradeep Nair

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Rating: 7.6/10 (IMDb)

Last but not least, Thegidi is about a criminology student. He joins a private detective agency and is tasked with gathering information on three people.

However, his subjects mysteriously begin to die one by one and how he goes on to solve the mystery is the basic plot of the film.

Thegidi is a 2014 Indian Tamil-language neo-noir mystery thriller film, helmed by P. Ramesh and produced by C. V. Kumar. The film features Ashok Selvan and Janani in the lead roles, while Jayaprakash, Kaali Venkat, Jayakumar, Pradeep K Vijayan, and Rajan Iyer play supporting roles.

Advertisement

With this, we come to the end of some of the brilliant Tamil thriller films So now what are you waiting for? Choose your favorite and get started. In the comment section, let us know which of the top 7 detective thriller movies in tamil you liked the most.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Telugu dubbed movies: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to Rajinikanth’s Jailer that promises a gripping experience