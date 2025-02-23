Can Good Bad Ugly Avenge Ajith Kumar after Vidaamuyarchi's Underperformance at the Box Office?

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is a popular actor, probably one of the biggest superstars of Kollywood, and a racing driver. Though he has countless achievements in the Tamil film industry, the actor has supposedly been pushed back after the underperformance of his previous movie Vidaamuyarchi. After Valimai and Thunivu, his last action thriller Vidaamuyarchi released on 6 February, 2025. As per its box office performance, the film has heavily underperformed against its heavy budget.

Vidaamuyarchi is currently running in theatres but after the release of two new films, Dragon and NEEK in Tamil Nadu, the Magizh Thirumeni directorial will be ending its theatrical run soon in the range of Rs 137 crores worldwide. Its box office collection reports a heavy underperformance when compared to its budget of Rs 185 crores, one of the most expensive projects of Ajith’s career.

Ajith Kumar’s Upcoming Film - Good Bad Ugly

The superstar Ajith Kumar will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly, an action comedy currently scheduled to release on 10 April 2025. The film is going to be produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The cast of the movie features Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev and others alongside Ajith Kumar.

The official teaser of the film is expected to release soon in February end. The masala entertainer is already carrying a massive hype among both, the fans and the trade. Industry expectations too, show a good possibility of Good Bad Ugly being the highest grosser of Ajith Kumar's career, leaving behind Thunivu and marking the star's entry into the Rs 250 crore club worldwide. With its commercial approach bringing in a broader audience appeal, GBU is currently shaping up to be a perfect comeback film for Ajith Kumar at the box office.

Among the last few movies of Ajith Kumar, his last success was Thunivu which turned out to be a Hit by collecting Rs 194.50 crores at the global box office. Valimai, though, was an average performer with a collection of Rs 152 crores approximately. Where do you think his next Good Bad Ugly stands?

