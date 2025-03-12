Mankatha OTT release: Where to watch Ajith Kumar starrer action thriller for Holi 2025

As Holi 2025 is all set to be celebrated this year, now is the perfect time to watch the movie Mankatha on OTT. The Ajith Kumar starrer flick was originally released in theaters on August 31, 2011.

Where to watch Mankatha

The movie Mankatha starring Ajith Kumar is available for streaming on SunNXT and Amazon Prime Video. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu was the superstar’s 50th cinematic venture.

Official trailer and plot of Mankatha

The film Mankatha tells the tale of Vinayak, a corrupt ACP in Mumbai who is under suspension after helping a culprit escape from the hands of police. In his days as a disgraced cop, the man meets and joins a gang of four individuals who are planning a heist on business owners.

The rest of the movie focuses on how the five of them steal the money and what challenges they face in between, traversing across double-crosses and sudden twists.

Cast and crew of Mankatha

The movie Mankatha features Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Apart from AK, the film has an ensemble cast, including Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren, Mahat Raghavendra, Jayaprakash, Aravind Akash, and many more in key roles.

The film was written and directed by The GOAT helmer Venkat Prabhu. It was bankrolled by Dhayanidhi Alagiri and Vivek Rathnavel under the banner of Cloud Nine Movies.

The Ajith Kumar starrer featured musical tracks and background scores composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with legendary lyricist Vaali penning the lyrics for the songs.

The movie’s cinematography was handled by Sakthi Saravanan. The critically acclaimed and commercially successful blockbuster was edited by Praveen K. L. and N. B. Srikanth.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Vidaamuyarchi. The action thriller featured Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and Arjun Sarja as the main antagonist.

Moving forward, the actor will next appear in the film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The action-comedy flick once again features Trisha in the lead and is slated to be released on April 10, 2025.