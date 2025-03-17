7 Trisha Krishnan movies on OTT that prove she’s a powerhouse performer

Actress Trisha Krishnan is undoubtedly a talented performer who has been in the cinema industry for decades. While she is predominantly known for her work in Tamil cinema, she has made her mark in Indian cinema, appearing in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films.

Keeping this in mind, here are some of the most iconic South Indian movies featuring the actress at her finest.

7 Trisha Krishnan movies to watch on OTT

1. Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (Telugu)

Cast: Siddharth, Trisha, Srihari, Veda, Prakash Raj, Santhoshi, Geetha, Sunil

Where to watch: SunNXT

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is a romantic comedy and an iconic film in both Siddharth and Trisha’s careers. The 2005 flick showcases the great chemistry between the lead actors as they play Santosh and Siri, two individuals from different social backgrounds who fall in love.

The film was such a massive hit that it was later remade in nine languages, with Trisha reprising her role in the Tamil version Unakkum Enakkum, starring Ravi Mohan.

2. Abhiyum Naanum (Tamil)

Cast: Prakash Raj, Trisha, Aishwarya, Ganesh Venkatram, Prithviraj Sukumaran (cameo)

Where to watch: YouTube/Amazon Prime Video

If the Suriya-starrer Vaaranam Aayiram is a beloved Tamil film focusing on a father-son relationship, then Abhiyum Naanum is a perfect example of a father-daughter bond. This underrated movie in Trisha’s filmography tells a coming-of-age tale about a father who must come to terms with his precious child growing up and learn to let her live her life.

3. Kodi (Tamil)

Cast: Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan, Anupama Parameswaran, Saranya Ponvannan, S. A. Chandrasekhar

Where to watch: SunNXT

In most films, Trisha Krishnan plays the protagonist. However, in a refreshing twist, the Dhanush-starrer Kodi marks her memorable performance as an antagonist. The 2016 political action drama tells the story of two lovers from opposing political parties who come together, leading to betrayal and conflict.

4. Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule (Telugu)

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Trisha, Sriram, Kota Srinivasa Rao, K. Viswanath

Where to watch: ZEE5

Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule is a Telugu romance drama directed by Selvaraghavan. The film presents an intriguing love story between Ganesh and his superior, Keerthi. The narrative explores the complications in their romance and how they ultimately unite.

5. Ghilli (Tamil)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh

Where to watch: SunNXT, JioHotstar

Ghilli, a remake of Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu, is a cult-classic film featuring Trisha alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Dharani, the movie tells the story of Velu and Dhanalakshmi. The latter escapes from her home to avoid a forced marriage to Muthupandi, setting the stage for an action-packed drama.

6. Ponniyin Selvan Part I and II (Tamil)

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A two-part epic historical drama directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is a grand cinematic endeavor featuring a multi-starrer cast, including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, and Trisha. The movie showcases Trisha’s acting prowess as she plays the role of Princess Kundavai, a character pivotal to the Chola empire’s history.

7. Hey Jude (Malayalam)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Trisha Krishnan, Siddique, Neena Kurup, Vijay Menon

Where to watch: ZEE5/Amazon Prime Video

Trisha Krishnan made her Malayalam cinema debut with Hey Jude, starring opposite Nivin Pauly. The film is a romantic comedy that follows Jude, a mathematician with low social skills, whose life changes after meeting Crystal, a musician in Goa.

These movies highlight Trisha Krishnan’s versatility as an actress and are must-watch films for fans of South Indian cinema.