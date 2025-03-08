New Tamil and Kannada OTT releases this week: Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi to Manikandan’s Kudumbasthan

Tamil and Kannada cinema has been making strides online for quite some time now. Here are some of the biggest releases on OTT this week that you can watch in Tamil and Kannada.

New Tamil and Kannada OTT releases this week

1. Vidaamuyarchi

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav

Where to watch: Netflix

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha in the lead roles, is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown, starring Kurt Russell. The movie follows Arjun and his wife, Kayal, who are going through a rough patch in their marriage and are headed for a divorce.

While on a car ride, their vehicle breaks down, and a trucker offers to help by taking Kayal to a nearby place to find assistance. However, Arjun soon discovers that his wife has been abducted, leaving him with no clue about her whereabouts. Despite their marital struggles, Arjun must embark on a perilous journey to rescue his wife, overcoming numerous obstacles along the way.

2. Finder Project 1

Cast: Charle, Sendrayan, Vinoth Rajendran, Dharani Reddy, Nizhalgal Ravi, Gopinath Shankar

Where to watch: Aha Video

The Tamil-language investigative thriller Finder Project 1 follows two criminology graduates determined to establish a detective agency. Their mission is to prove the innocence of wrongfully convicted individuals.

3. Gana

Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Vedhika, Yasha Shivakumar, Sampath Raj

Where to watch: Sun NXT

The Kannada movie Gana tells the story of a journalist named Gana, set in 2022. He moves into an old house equipped with an antique yet functioning landline telephone. Through this phone, he mysteriously connects with Sujatha, a woman from 1993.

4. Kudumbasthan

Cast: K. Manikandan, Guru Somasundaram, R. Sundarrajan, Saanve Megghana, Balaji Sakthivel

Where to watch: ZEE5

Kudumbasthan, starring Manikandan in the lead role, follows the story of Naveen, the sole breadwinner of his middle-class family. As he takes on the challenges of renovating his house, funding his mother’s all-India religious trip, and supporting his pregnant wife’s UPSC aspirations, he struggles to manage his daily life, especially after losing his job.

The rest of the film explores how Naveen upholds the charade of still being employed while trying to fulfill his responsibilities, ultimately surrendering to the realities of the common man's struggles.