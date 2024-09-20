‘50 Years of unmatchable dominance’: Manju Warrier pays tribute to co-star Rajinikanth at Vettaiyan prevue event

Manju Warrier is all set to play a key character in Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, slated to release on October 10, 2024. Talking about her experience working with the superstar, the actress called him an inspiration for generations.

During the prevue event, Manju said, “50 Years of unmatchable dominance. You have inspired generations. Not just with your movies, but your speeches are also very deep and meaningful. Especially, the one you said you'll get afraid of only god was fantastic…”

“Those speeches have inspired me to win in life. I never thought I would get a chance to meet him. Now I have acted with him and talked with him. Thank you Rajinikanth sir. You all will love Vettaiyan for sure,” the actress further added.

Moreover, the actress even went on to groove to the steps of Manasilaayo from the movie Vettaiyan, which has gone viral recently. Manju and the rest of the team tried to match the hook step, which was a delight to watch.

Check out the song Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan:

The makers of Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan recently unveiled the trailer, which offered a teasing look into the film’s gruesome world of crimes. The movie introduces the superstar as a supercop who is also an encounter specialist.

As opposing ideologies of encounter and human rights lock horns, the movie takes us on an investigative thriller. With Manju Warrier playing the superstar’s wife in the film, the movie also has an additional ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Rithika Singh, and many more in critical roles. The film, directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel, has Anirudh Ravichander as the musical composer, who also recently unveiled a track called Hunter Vantaar from the movie.

Advertisement

Watch the prevue of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan here:

Furthermore, Rajinikanth is also shooting for his next film called Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie also features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles and is likely to hit the big screens in 2025.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Upasana, and baby Klin Kaara get up close with koalas and kangaroos in wholesome Australia throwback PICS