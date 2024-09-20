Ram Charan, Upasana, and baby Klin Kaara get up close with koalas and kangaroos in wholesome Australia throwback PICS

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela enjoyed wonderful and heartwarming moments with their daughter Klin Kaara while visiting Melbourne, Australia. The joyful parents were spotted having a great time with their little girl, engaging with the unique wildlife native to that beautiful country.

The series of throwback pictures were unveiled by Upasana herself who penned the words, “Cherished forever,” accompanied by an infinity sign.

Check out the official post by Upasana Konidela spending time with Ram Charan and Klin Kaara:

Ram Charan and Upasana had recently made the headlines after the duo went viral for another throwback picture. The photo had gone viral after everyone noticed a 10-month-old Klin Kaara’s face being revealed in the picture.

Moreover, another reason why Ram had hit the headlines was when his pet dog Rhyme was swarmed by fans recently. However, to everyone’s surprise, Rhyme Konidela was actually with his dog dad all this time while fans had actually mobbed his brother, Toffee.

Ram Charan is currently undergoing the prep work for his next project, RC16, under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. Known for his work on Uppena, the director is planning to showcase the Rangasthalam actor in a village-centered sports drama that promises to deliver a compelling and intense storyline.

The upcoming movie features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar also playing a key role. Moreover, the makers are also bringing in AR Rahman to craft the tracks and scores of the film.

Furthermore, Ram Charan is all geared up to appear in the film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The political thriller movie which has been in the making for quite some time is expected to hit the big screens on Christmas this year.

The film, rumored to depict Ram as an IAS officer is based on a story narrated by Karthik Subbaraj and features an ensemble cast that includes Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, and Jayaram in prominent roles. Additionally, the creators have revealed that the second single from the movie will be released in September after the first single Jargandi was released back on Ram’s birthday.

