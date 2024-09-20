WATCH: Rajinikanth lashes out at media for asking political questions as he arrives in Chennai for Vettaiyan audio launch

Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted by paps at the Chennai airport ahead of Vettaiyan audio launch tonight, September 20. It has also been reported that he will be shooting for some of the key sequences of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in the city. Recently, a video of his airport arrival went viral on social media wherein the Jailer actor can be seen lashing out at the media for asking inappropriate questions.

In the viral video, Rajinikanth can be seen making his way out of the Chennai airport in broad daylight. Soon after, a reporter asks him who all will be attending the Vettaiyan audio launch tonight. Responding to the question, he said, "I'm not sure sir."

On the other hand, another reporter asks Rajinikanth about his views on the reports of Udhayanidhi Stalin swearing in as the Deputy CM. After listening to the question, Thalaivar lost his cool and got furious at the reporter and said "I said don't ask political questions, okay?."

Nevertheless, he continued to interact with the media and said that Vettaiyan has "come out well" and he is really looking forward to it. When asked about his role in the film, he said, "It'll be different."

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie was recently subjected to controversy after some of its scenes featuring Nagarjuna leaked on social media. In the viral video, Nagarjuna was seen amid a fight sequence with several other artists.

Upset with the video leak, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his X handle to pen an emotional note. He wrote, "Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you.."

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Coolie will feature Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan and several others in prominent roles. Thalaivar is also gearing up for the release of Vettaiyan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil on October 10. The film is directed by none other than TJ Gnanavel.

