Unseen photo: Rajinikanth poses with Vettaiyan co-star Manju Warrier in his vanity

There has been palpable excitement that has been surmounting over Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan. The multi-starrer is on the way of becoming a sure shot hit at the box office and the fans of the superstar have been showering every little glimpse of the project. And now, a recent picture from behind the scenes of the film has gone viral on social media.

The aforementioned picture captures a candid moment of Rajinikanth and his co-star in the film Manju Warrier, as the two of them strike a happy pose along with another person. Incidentally what has grabbed attention is the look that both the actors have taken up for the film.

While Thalaiava wore a denim shirt with tan trousers, Manju on the other hand wore a simple printed saree with blouse. The picture led many to believe that it would be the looks of the two actors from the film itself.

Check it out here:

Well it was early on in September 2024 when the makers of the film shared the first lyrical video of the song Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan. The video captures some of the most swift and energetic moves by both Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier. Moreover, the music composer of the entire film, Anirudh Ravichander also made a special appearance and shook a leg with the superstar.

Watch the video here:

The TJ Gnanavel directorial would supposedly narrate the story of an old retired IPS officer who steps out to solve a greater mystery around him. Besides Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Fasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan and others.

The grand release date of the film has been settled down on October 10, 2024, clashing on the day of Dussehra. Ahead of the same, every fan on social media has been rooting enough for the film already.

