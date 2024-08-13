65 years of Kamal Haasan: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam and team of Thug Life celebrate 'many facets' of the legendary actor's artisty; Watch

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan celebrated a remarkable milestone in career as he completed 65 years in the Indian film industry. This significant occasion was marked by heartfelt celebrations from his peers, particularly the team behind the upcoming film Thug Life, directed by the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. They even shared a video on their social media handles which is now going viral.

In the video, the cast and crew of Thug Life gathered to pay tribute to Kamal Haasan, recognizing his immense contributions to cinema over the decades. Director Mani Ratnam, along with the entire Thug Life team, organized a special surprise to honor the milestone of Guna star. The actor was given a guard of honor by the team of Thug Life. Additionally, the crew created a special banner featuring photos of Kamal Haasan from his debut film, Kalathur Kannamma, and his current project, Thug Life.

Sharing the clip, they wrote, "65 years as an actor, writer, singer, lyricist, choreographer, makeup artist, producer, and director. Forever a unit member. The entire team #ThugLife celebrates and salutes the many facets of Kamal Haasan sir’s artistry. #KalathurKannamma to #ThugLife #65YearsofKamalism #CinematicGenius."

Check out the video below:

Kamal Haasan began his career with the 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma as a child artist. Over the years, he has evolved into a multifaceted artist, known for his acting, directing, writing, and production skills. With a filmography that boasts over 230 films, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of storytelling and technology in cinema.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Thug Life. The film marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, who have previously collaborated on acclaimed films like Nayakan and Thalapathi. While the exact plot details are being kept under wraps, Thug Life is expected to explore themes of crime, power, and the complexities of human relationships.

Meanwhile, the music of the film is composed by A.R. Rahman.

