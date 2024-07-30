Thug Life: Makers of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's next action-drama reveal two new characters; see posters

After Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2, Kamal Haasan’s fans have been waiting for his next collaboration with Mani Ratnam, Thug Life. The moviegoers have been extremely excited about the film since its inception. Now, in the latest update, makers have officially welcomed ace actors Nasser and Abhirami into the cast of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life.

Thug Life makers officially welcome Nasser and Abhirami onboard

In an exciting turn of events, the makers of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s next venture Thug Life have officially welcomed actors Nasser and Abhirami into the cast. Taking to their official X page, they shared two intriguing posters of the actors and wrote, “Excited to welcome #Nasser and @abhiramiact to the stellar #ThugLife family.”

The posters offered glimpses of the characters played by Nasser and Abhirami. While the former has worked with Haasan in many films, Thug Life would mark Abhirami’s collaboration with the Thoongaa Vanam actor after 2 decades.

As per a report in desimartini.com, Abhirami will be playing Kamal Haasan’s wife in the film. However, no official announcement has been made about her character yet. The duo were last seen in Virumandi (2004). Resharing the post, the actress expressed her excitement and wrote, “Never stop dreaming... Coz they will come true!”

More about Thug Life

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is an upcoming action drama featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead. Interestingly, the project marks the collaboration of the actor-director duo after over 3 decades.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Vikram actor opened up about the project. He said, “What’s immeasurable is the enjoyment we have on the set. It's simple, we know we have done something good. One day, some of Mani’s teammates noticed these gesture exchanges between us and they also smiled. That’s how happily the film is coming along.”

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam last joined forces in 1987 for their film Nayakan. Thug Life is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The film was announced in November 2022 under the tentative title Kamal Haasan 234, as it is his 234th film as a lead actor.

Apart from the above-mentioned cast, Thug Life will feature Silambarasan, TR Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George in crucial roles.

