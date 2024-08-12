Kamal Haasan appears deeply engrossed in conversation with his Thug Life director Mani Ratnam in new VIRAL PIC

Kamal Haasan recently marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career, celebrating 65 years in the film industry. Known as Ulaganayagan, meaning Hero of the World in Tamil, the veteran actor's journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

Currently, Kamal Haasan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film titled Thug Life with Mani Ratnam. Amid the anticipation surrounding the project, a photo of the actor with the filmmaker is going viral on social media.

In the photo, Kamal Haasan and legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam are seen engaged in a casual conversation, seemingly discussing something on their phones. Both are dressed in comfortable, casual attire - Kamal Haasan in a blue T-shirt and Mani Ratnam in a white shirt. The backdrop features what appears to be an outdoor location, possibly from the sets of Thug Life.

The photo was shared by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies as the legendary actor completed 65 years in the film industry. The caption along the photo read, "65 years ago, the world witnessed the arrival of a future cinematic colossus. With his baby steps in cinema growing into giant strides over the decades, @ikamalhaasan continues to expand the artistic boundaries of Indian cinema with his unrelenting pursuit of artistic excellence. Congratulations, dear Kamal Sir!"

Check out the post below:

After a gap of over three decades, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are collaborating for the highly anticipated film Thug Life. The duo, who last worked together on the critically acclaimed Nayakan in 1987, have reunited to create what promises to be another cinematic masterpiece.

Advertisement

The two have shared a close working relationship since their early collaborations in the 1980s, with Nayakan being a landmark film in both their careers. Haasan's portrayal of a powerful gangster in the film earned him accolades.

Thug Life is an upcoming action drama film. The movie features the veteran actor in a triple role, playing the character of Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, a powerful thug who operates during this turbulent era. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, and Joju George, among others.

ALSO READ: Thug Life: Makers of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's next action-drama reveal two new characters; see posters