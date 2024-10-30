7 Malayalam horror movies to watch on Halloween 2024: Brahamayugam, Romancham on Hotstar and other OTT platforms

Halloween calls for gathering up everyone in your family and binge-watching some classic old horror films in the spirit of the festivity. From mysterious circumstances and ominous music to hair flips and gusts of wind, these movies keep the viewers entertained to the very end. This Halloween 2024, bookmark the following 7 Malayalam horror movies on OTT, which you must give it a watch.

7 Malayalam horror movies on OTT to watch on Halloween 2024

Brahamayugam (2024)

Directed by: Fazil

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari

Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

Available on: Sony LIV

One of the most recent Malayalam period horror films, Brahamayugam comprises tenets of sacred mystery, folklore, and myths prevalent in Kerala. Receiving a positive response from both the critics and at the box office, the film revolves around the story of Thevan, a folk singer from the Paanan caste. He encounters a fateful journey while escaping the traditions of slavery, leading him up to an abandoned mansion full of scary secrets of its own.

Manichitrathazhu (1993)

Directed by: Fazil

Cast: Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, Vinaya Prasad, Sridhar, Nedumudi Venu

Rating: 8.7/10 (IMDb)

Available on: Disney+Hotstar

Agree or not, the list of Malayalam horror films for Halloween doesn’t really get completed unless Manichitrathazhu is made a part of it. The film's popularity didn't die even though it was released years ago, and this was evident as the movie was re-released in 2024 with jam-packed theaters. The cult classic delves into the life of a vengeful dancer, whose spirit continues to seek revenge and justice.

Advertisement

Experiment 5 (2023)

Directed by: Ashwin Chandran

Cast: Melvin Thanath, Devi Nanda, Rishi Suresh

Rating: 9/10

Available on: Prime Video

Based on a real-life historical incident, Experiment 5 can be claimed to be the first-ever Malayalam horror film to have delved into the theme of zombies and the investigation that was done on such creatures. The film has earned applause for its new conceptualization as well as visual effects and individual performances.

Romancham (2023)

Directed by: Jithu Madhavan

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny, Anantharaman

Rating: 7.5/10

Available on: Disney+Hotstar

Romancham is one of the most-loved and watched Malayalam horror films of recent times. The film became the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2023. Its plot revolves around a group of bachelors playing a simple round of the Ouija board. When things go out of hand, they end up inviting a spirit. They then try to make the best out of the situation, invoking tones of humor as well.

Advertisement

Bhoothakaalam (2022)

Directed by: Rahul Sadasivan

Cast: Revathi, Shane Nigam, Saiju Kurup, Athira Patel, Gilu Joseph

Rating: 7.5/10

Available on: SonyLIV

Literally means 'past', Bhoothakalam must be on your watchlist of horror films this Halloween. The supernatural horror drama went on to bag a prestigious award on the state level for actress Revathi. The plot of the movie revolves around the death in a family, which triggers a chain of other deaths and other mysterious events, leading everyone to question sanity and reality.

Neelavelicham (2023)

Directed by: Aashiq Abu

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Madhavan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan

Rating: 5.9/10

Available on: Prime Video

Malayalam language horror film Neelavelicham literally translates to ‘Blue Light’ and is a perfect choice of movie for Halloween. It is based on a short story of the same name and is also a rebooted version of the 1964 release Bhargavi Nilayam. Its plot comprises the story of a young and free-spirited writer who arrives to reside in a desolated mansion. However, things start to take a horrific turn when he is visited by the apparition of a woman who committed suicide and was betrayed in love.

Advertisement

Ezra (2017)

Directed by: Jay K

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Sujith Shankar, Babu Antony, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: 6.6/10

Available on: Disney+Hotstar

The Malayalam supernatural horror film Ezra was inspired by the Hollywood film The Possession. It was later remade in Hindi as Dybbuk. The story is centered around an antique Jewish box, which a newlywed woman brings to her home, completely unaware of its supernatural powers and capabilities. What unfolds next is the havoc leashed out on the family by the vengeful ghost captured in the box.

Which one of these Malayalam horror films on OTT will you watch this Halloween?

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna papped at Mumbai airport; Secretly make exit from different gates to dodge paps?