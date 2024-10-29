Unstoppable with NBK promo: Dulquer Salmaan becomes guest for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show with Mammootty making a special appearance

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to hit the big screens this year with the movie Lucky Baskhar on October 31, 2024. As reported earlier by Pinkvilla exclusively, the actor along with the film’s team is appearing as guests for Nandamuri Balakrishna-hosted show Unstoppable with NBK.

In a recent promo video for the upcoming episode, we can see DQ appearing all smiles opposite Balakrishna with the latter expressing the joy of having Mammootty’s son as guest. Moreover, the promo also packed quite the surprise when it was revealed that the Megastar made a special appearance on the show via video call.

Check out the clip from Unstoppable with NBK promo ft Mammootty and Dulquer

The Diwali special episode of the show is set to be released on October 31, 2024, at 7 pm on Aha Video. The episode featuring Dulquer and the Lucky Baskhar team would be the second episode of the show after the premiere episode had Andhra Pradesh’s incumbent CM Chandrababu Naidu as guest.

Moving ahead, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to appear in the lead role for the film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri. The movie which is set in the 1980s features the tale of a middle-class bank employee known as Baskhar who leads a normal life with his wife and son.

However, in hopes of getting a better lifestyle, the man manages to rise up in life with mysterious riches. The movie is expected to focus on how the advent of money changes him as a person and how he managed to get rich. Aside from DQ, the film also has Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role, playing his wife.

The movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, Sai Kumar, Ramki, and many more in key supporting roles. The film was initially supposed to be released in theaters on September 7, 2024, but was later postponed to Diwali this year.

Moreover, Dulquer is next set to appear in another period flick in Tamil called Kaantha. The actor was recently seen starting the shoot of his film with Mr Bachchan actress Bhagyashri Borse playing the lead role.

