PHOTOS: Tovino Thomas cherishes 'decade of amazing love and togetherness' with wife Lidiya as they celebrate marriage anniversary

Tovino Thomas has delighted all his fans as he shared some unseen love-dovey pictures with his wife Lidiya on Instagram, today, (October 25, 2024). The Minnal Murali actor also penned a romantic note for his lady love as they completed 10 years of blissful marriage. Check out the post below!

Sharing the beautiful pictures, Tovino Thomas wrote, “Celebrating a decade of amazing love and togetherness! (sic) Each moment has been a cherished adventure, and I look forward to all the incredible journeys still to come. Here’s to making memories, laughing together, and enduring love! Cheers to many more beautiful years ahead!”

In the photo dump, the Nadikar actor also shared a heartwarming picture from their white wedding in 2014. While the actor looks dapper as always in a white formal suit, his beloved wife complimented him as she donned a gorgeous white gown.

Tovino Thomas also shared a few family pictures featuring his wife along with their kids - Izza and Tahaan. Such a beautiful family right? The pictures definitely reflect the deep love and admiration Tovino has for his beloved wife Lidiya. As soon as Tovino shared the pictures online, his comment section was filled with fans congratulating the power couple on completing a decade of their happy marriage and blessing them for the future.

For the unversed, Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya had no less than a fairytale love story. They met in school when Tovino and Lidiya were in 11th grade and have been inseparable since then.

Talking about their love story, Tovino once shared a post that loosely translated to "Our story began in 2004. When we were studying in Plus One, the Malayalam teacher asked us to write the Malayalam alphabet. I was confused. When I finished the work, some letters were missing. The girl who was sitting right in front of me was seen as confident after completing the work. She is the heroine of the story, Lidiya. I requested she give her notebook to copy the alphabet to avoid the embarrassment of not completing the work. After that, I started to follow her like a crazy lover. One day, she accepted my love. We were among the few lovers who communicated through love letters. We were typical lovers."

What are your thoughts on Tovino and Lidiya’s romantic relationship? Let us know by dropping your comments!

