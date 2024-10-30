WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna papped at Mumbai airport; Secretly make exit from different gates to dodge paps?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one such pair of rumored couples who never fail to leave their fans excited with their slightest glimpse. Recently, the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport. However, they managed to ditch posing together or even getting clicked together and chose to exit the airport from different gates.

In the video, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen clad in an olive casual shirt paired with gray trousers. He wore a mustard yellow beanie and a pair of sunglasses. While his face was covered with a mask, the actor didn’t shy away from posing slightly for the paparazzi and the fans around him.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a chic OOTD for her airport look. A basic red top teamed with denims made her look as stunning as always. She seemed to match the vibe with Vijay Deverakonda, as she too wore a pair of sunglasses.

Watch the video here:

While neither Vijay nor Rashmika have ever talked about their relationship publicly, it is their cute gestures and rare revelations about one another that fuel the buzz. For instance, in a throwback interview with the News Minute, Rashmika once revealed how she was scared of her Geetha Govindam co-star.

She had said, “I was scared when I first shot with him (Vijay Deverakonda), as I'm scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow, and I found it easy to work with him.” She added that shooting for the film was a bit easier as she knew his “frequency, his vibe, and it was easy to match up to it."

Over the years, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have paired up in a number of hit films, which has further proven their on-screen chemistry amongst the fans. Some of these movies include classic hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his next release VD12. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which will release on December 5, 2024 and the newly-announced Thama with Ayushmann Khurranna.

