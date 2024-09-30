Is Mohanlal playing Rishab Shetty’s father in Kantara: Chapter 1? Here’s what we know

Rishab Shetty is currently undergoing the works for his much-awaited prequel film, Kantara: Chapter 1. Now, it seems that the filmmaker has roped in legendary actor Mohanlal for a key role in the film.

As per a recent report by movie buff Laxmi Kanth, the upcoming film is likely to feature the superstar as Rishab Shetty’s father. However, the report of the same is yet to be confirmed by the makers and is a buzz as of now.

The movie Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the most highly-anticipated films in India and if Mohanlal is part of the same, it would surely be a phenomenon to witness. Interestingly, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi met the legendary actor back in April this year, sharing some pictures together.

Check out the official post by Rishab Shetty ft. Mohanlal

The highly-anticipated movie has already been making quite the buzz ever since it was initially announced. The makers of the film had announced the upcoming sequel with a title reveal that featured Rishab in a menacing avatar, set in a period background.

The film, touted to be a prequel to the first installment, would likely follow the lore of the Panchurli Deiva, which is set in the Kadamba era. The movie, which also has Rishab as the director, brings back Ajaneesh Loknath as the music director, who had created some mystifying scores and tracks for the previous installment.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is anticipated to hit the big screens in late 2024 or early 2025 and is also bought by Amazon Prime Video for its post-theatrical streaming. The first installment called Kantara was also directed by the actor and featured the tale of Shiva who goes head-to-head with a righteous forest officer. The movie also got significant prominence over its narration and the impeccable visuals it presented, along with spectacular mythical folklore.

On the other hand, Mohanlal is next expected to be seen in the lead role for the film Barroz which also marks his debut directorial. Moreover, the actor is also shooting for the film L2: Empuraan and the tentatively titled L360.

