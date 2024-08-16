70th National Film Awards: Mammootty extends his heartfelt 'congratulations' to all winners after National Award snub to Rishab Shetty

The 70th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi today (August 16) with the Malayalam film Aattam securing the title of Best Feature Film. Rishab Shetty earned the Best Actor award for his role in Kantara. At the same time, Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh were jointly honored with the Best Actress award for their performances in Thiruchitrambalam and The Kutch Express respectively. As the recipients celebrated their National Film Award victories, Mammootty took to social media to offer his heartfelt congratulations to all the winners.

It's worth noting that Mammootty and Rishab Shetty were both considered strong candidates for the Best Actor award. Mammootty, a three-time winner who first received the accolade in 1989, was in the running this year too, but ultimately, the award went to Rishab Shetty for Kantara.

However, Mammootty congratulated all the winners and wrote, "Congratulations to all the national and state film awards winners."

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were revealed on Friday, August 16. Regarded as one of the most prestigious and eagerly-awaited accolades in Indian cinema, the winners' names were announced during a press conference conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The recipients, including the winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, are set to be honored by President Droupadi Murmu in October 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Established in 1954, the awards were originally called the State Awards, with recognition given solely to the best films in various regional languages. It wasn't until 1967 that the awards began to recognize the contributions of actors and technicians. Nargis was the first actress to receive the Best Actress award for her role in Raat Aur Din, while Uttam Kumar won the Best Actor award that same year for his performances in Antony Firingee and Chiriyakhana.

In 2023, Allu Arjun claimed the Best Actor award for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress honor for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

