When Mammootty opened up on his wife Sulfath Kutty being ‘reluctant’ about him becoming an actor

Mammootty, the legendary actor of Indian cinema has worked in several movies across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Besides, he is known for being a complete family man who prioritizes his wife and children above all. While the actor has always credited his better half Sulfath Kutty for his success, did you know there was a time when she was a 'little reluctant' about Mammootty becoming an actor? The Bramayugam actor in a throwback interview revealed that his wife was initially hesitant about him pursuing acting but later gave in since she loved him a lot.

In a conversation with Khalid Al Ameri for his YouTube channel, Mammootty said, "Initially, she was a little reluctant. But naturally, she loves me, and she came to support my ambitions. I’ve been in the film industry for the last 42 years, and she has stood by me."

During the same interview, he went on to reveal that his passion for acting began from his childhood."I wanted to become an actor when I was 7-8 years old," Mammootty added. Despite his passion, the actor pursued law and was practicing as a lawyer when his desire to act resurfaced. After his marriage in 1979, he finally ventured into films as a leading actor.

For the unversed, the actor married his wife Sulfath through an arranged setup in 1979. The power couple is blessed with two children, Surumi and Dulquer Salmaan. The latter is a famous pan-Indian star now.

Meanwhile, Mammootty was last seen in the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal. The series is based on stories by MT Vasudevan Nair. Besides, he will also be seen in Deeno Dennis' Bazooka, which features Gayathiri Iyer, Bhama Arun, and Gautham Menon in key roles.

The much-anticipated teaser for Bazooka, showcasing the iconic actor Mammootty alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, was unveiled on August 15.

Additionally, Mammootty is rumored to feature in an investigative thriller that will be helmed by Gautham Menon. As per a report, the movie will have the Turbo actor play a private investigator, similar to the Sherlock Holmes character. Moreover, there is also buzz about a big-budget project directed by Mahesh Narayanan of Malik fame that would co-star Fahadh Faasil and Suresh Gopi alongside Mammootty. An official confirmation on this is yet to be made.

