‘8 years of purest joy’: Allu Arjun’s heartfelt birthday wish for daughter Arha proves she’s the ultimate daddy’s princess

Allu Arjun is indeed a complete family man who never fails to make the special days of her loved ones all the more priceless. Today, as his daughter Allu Arha celebrates her eighth birthday, the actor dropped a beautiful wish for his little one, expressing how her presence has added unimaginable sweetness to his life.

Taking to his Instagram account, Allu Arjun dropped a slow-motion video of his daughter Allu Arha, preferably from one of their vacations. The little one gave a sweet smile as her hair dashed across her face due to the breeze.

Along with it, the actor penned a long note as the caption, wherein he expressed his heartfelt feelings. It was all about shedding loads of love and kisses on the little Arha, who has always brought happiness and sheer joy to his life.

Allu Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday to the cutest joy of my life … My lil Arha … 8 years of purest joy … your presence makes my life wayyy sweeter … lots of hugs , pokey kisses and infinite love . NANAA.”

Not just him, but the Pushpa star’s wife also dropped a magnificent glimpse from their daughter’s magical birthday celebration.

Taking to her IG stories, Allu Sneha Reddy shared a picture wherein Arha was surrounded by her parents and brother Ayaan as she cut her delectable birthday cake adorned with lots of candles.

The doting mommy added a Happy Birthday sticker atop the picture to wish her darling daughter.

Well, Allu Arjun has always strived to be a hands-on parent along with his wife, Sneha, and despite his busy schedules, he makes it a point to stay involved in the lives of their little ones.

For instance, recently during his presence on the show Unstoppable with NBK Season 4, the actor revealed an unknown trait about his little man Allu Ayaan, whom he ended up comparing with the character of Ranbir Kapoor from the film Animal.

Allu Arjun explained that while his son does care a lot for him, the little one would not shy away from holding his father responsible when something goes wrong for his mother, Sneha.

He said, “Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal, he is as it is. He’ll do anything for his dad but won’t spare me if something goes wrong for his mom.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with the release of his next film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

