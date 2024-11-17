Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer OUT; Allu Arjun unleashes 'wildfire' as he gears up for blood-soaked battle with Fahadh Faasil

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. After a long wait, the makers have unveiled the trailer today, November 17. The trailer of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was launched at a grand event in Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar.

The Pushpa 2 trailer begins with an official discussing Pushpa and questioning his attitude. The clip then showcases Allu Arjun making a stunning appearance as he takes on the world. Meanwhile, a woman’s voice says, "Pushpa is not just a name, he is a brand."

The trailer continues with intense action sequences and a brief appearance of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, who is always there to support her husband. Soon, Fahadh Faasil enters the scene as Pushpa's arch-nemesis, vowing to battle against him.

However, Pushpa fears no one and boldly declares that he is not a national player, but an international one. The trailer concludes with an epic showdown and Pushpa’s signature step.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "This time it isn't just FIRE, it is WILDFIRE. #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer out now!"

Take a look at the trailer below:

Ahead of the trailer launch, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna jetted off to Patna with their team to attend the grand event. The actors received a warm welcome from their fans at the airport. They even posed for the paps in all smiles before leaving for the trailer launch event.

Mythri Movie Makers also shared their photo on their social media handles and wrote, "Pushpa Raj, Srivalli. Icon Star @alluarjun & @iamRashmika take off to Patna for the massive #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer Launch Event."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, the Gandhi Maidan in Patna is currently jam-packed as thousands of people showed up at the event to catch a glimpse of Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun. Around 10,000 people are reportedly a part of the trailer launch.

Sharing a video from the venue, the makers wrote, "PUSHPA! PUSHPA! PUSHPA! PUSHPA! PUSHPA! Gandhi Maidan, Patna is packed with a crowd for a historical evening."

Take a look at the video below:

Pinkvilla previously reported that Allu Arjun decided to begin the promotional events for Pushpa 2 from the mainland of India. As a result, the makers selected Patna as the location for the film's grand trailer launch.

Meanwhile, the film will hit the big screens on December 5. It will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will also feature Fahadh Faasil in a prominent role alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

