EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun reveals having a secret WhatsApp chat group with his wife Sneha; uses it when…

Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy married in 2011, leading a successful married life for 13 years. In a recent chat with Nandamuri Balakrishna on the show Unstoppable with NBK, the actor revealed that he and his wife are sharing a secret WhatsApp group.

The Pushpa actor revealed that the secret WhatsApp chat group is used whenever he and his wife are arguing or disagreeing on something. The chat group is used by them for messaging each other while they are fighting or have something they don’t like about one another.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha often share their moments on social media, but the chat group with just one of them was kept secret for quite some time. It was up until on the chat show that Nandamuri Balakrishna had asked the actor about the same and he revealed the details.

Interestingly, in the same conversation, Allu Arjun was put on a spot when Balakrishna wished he and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor should do a multi-starrer movie together. While the Pushpa actor was all up for the chances, Balayya demanded something of that sort should happen soon, otherwise, he himself would write a story for them.

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor is all set to appear in the lead role for his much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie directed by Sukumar is set to serve as the continuation of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rule.

The film slated to release on December 5, 2024, had recently unveiled its trailer, showcasing a power-packed portrayal. The glimpses from the trailer showcased Allu Arjun as his beloved anti-hero character who is set to lock horns with the main antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil.

With the film set to take off from the cliffhanger scenes we saw in the first part, the trailer seemed to offer more and exhibit the rise of Pushpa and his smuggling syndicate. Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna is also reprising her role as Pushpa’s love interest and now-wife Srivalli.

