AA22: Is the Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas movie based on the Hindu mythology of Lord Karthikeya? Report

Allu Arjun was last seen in the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule with his next film yet to be announced, raising speculations. The actor is likely to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas once again and is reported to be based on Hindu mythology.

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, Allu Arjun is likely to enact the role of Lord Karthikeya. As per the same, the movie is expected to portray the god’s epic journey as the God of War who is moving ahead to reunite with his father, Lord Shiva.

Moreover, the film is said to be a socio-mythological fantasy flick that is to be crafted on a grand scale. However, the same has not yet been confirmed by the makers and will only be known after the same. The upcoming movie would mark the director and actor’s 4th collaboration over the years. Allu Arjun and director Trivikram first collaborated on the movie Julayi back in 2012.

Afterward, the actor and director made the movie S/O Satyamurthy, an action drama that featured Kannada star Upendra as a co-lead with actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Sneha, and more playing key roles.

By the advent of 2020, Allu Arjun once again joined with the director to make the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo aka AVPL. The action-packed family drama told the tale of a man called Bantu, who faced constant criticism from his father growing up.

However, everything in his life changes when he realizes the man who he believed was his father had actually switched him at birth and he actually is the heir of a wealthy businessman. The rest of the movie focuses on how Bantu changes his life with this newfound information.

Aside from Allu Arjun, the film also has actors Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, and more as supporting characters. As all three ventures were massive hits, we’d have to see how their 4th collaboration would pan out in the coming days.

Moving forward, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule features as the sequel tale of Pushparaju, the sandalwood smuggler, and his reign after becoming the leader of the crime syndicate.

