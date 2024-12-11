Allu Arjun x Trivikram Srinivas: Maker of Pushpa star’s next spill beans on movie’s shoot; says ‘Even Rajamouli sir hasn’t explored this world…’

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the glory of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has been achieving unprecedented success. Now, it seems that the producer of the Icon Star’s next project has spilled some exciting details about the same.

In an interview with Gulte, the producer revealed that Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas would be joining hands once again, with a promo set to be unveiled in January 2025. Additionally, the producer stated that the film would begin shooting in March 2025 and would be made on a massive scale.

Talking about the project, the producer also said, “ Trivikram sir is crafting something that no one has done before. Even Rajamouli sir hasn’t explored this world and setup thus far. If we bring his imagination to life, audiences will be bewildered to even think we made this from Telugu cinema,” (translated from Telugu).

The upcoming movie featuring Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas would mark the actor and director duo’s fourth collaboration over the years. Allu Arjun first worked with Trivikram in 2012’s Julayi, co-starring Ileana D’Cruz. Their collaboration continued with movies like S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The duo’s collaborations to date have been highly successful ventures, and the next one is also expected to be something special for fans. Additionally, there are speculations that the actor will collaborate with directors Atlee and Sandeep Reddy Vanga at various points, which are likely to materialize in the future.

Advertisement

Moving forward, Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the success of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule , directed by Sukumar. The movie, which continues the tale of Pushparaju—a red sandalwood smuggler and his rise as a syndicate leader—explores the emergence of various rivals against him and how he overcomes them without fail.

Additionally, the sequel delves into the character’s personal conflicts and his use of unlimited power within the system, fueled by the wealth he amasses. With Allu Arjun playing the titular role, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as co-leads. Moreover, the makers of the Pushpa franchise have announced that a third sequel, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, is also in the works.

ALSO READ: Imagine Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan in a romantic poster amid reports of the actress playing the lead in Sandeep Vanga's Spirit