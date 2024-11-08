Abhishek Bachchan hailed Rajinikanth invincible at 74, dared anyone to match up to his ‘Rajni uncle’: Throwback

Rajinikanth is the ultimate man of masses across Indian cinema. Over his decades long career, there is nary a heart that he hasn’t touched and his incredible performances are a befitting testimony. Thalaiva has been an inspiration for many others, one of them being Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan. Throwback to the Guru actor’s heartfelt remark about the superstar.

In one of his older interviews, Jr Bachchan had made a candid remark about Rajinikanth, whom he fondly addressed as ‘Rajni Uncle’. He dared how no one in the Indian film industry can ever do the kind of work which the superstar is doing at the moment, even at the age of 74.

Implying how age has really been just a number for the Vettaiyan actor, Abhishek said, “I dare anyone to do what Rajini uncle is doing at 74 years and prove it.. Not possible That's why there is only @rajinikanth.”

One cannot help but agree that especially over the recent years, Rajinikanth has given off highly energetic performances one after the other. It all started with the 2014 release Lingaa, followed by successive mega hits like Kabali, Kaala, 2.0, Petra, Jailer, Lal Salaam and more recently Vettaiyan.

The actor seems to be aging like fine wine and he strives to deliver a notch higher each time with each of his releases. Moreover, the fact that he can pull off high octane action sequences effortlessly and tap to the tunes of peppy dance numbers at such an age, proves how one cannot take out the sheer dedication towards craft from him.

However, while Rajinikanth has now reached the pinnacle of success now, things haven’t always been a bed of roses for him. The actor has gone through rejections and tough challenges in order to achieve the global stardom that he enjoys now.

Way back in January 2020, during the audio launch for his film Darbar, Thalaiva recounted a significant moment in his life, when, after getting deeply insulted by a filmmaker, he vowed to prove his worth.

Sharing why he promised himself he would never return to that film set where he was insulted without a car, the actor had said, “That was when I realized that if I do not come back to AVM Studios in a foreign car, then I am not Rajinikanth."

On the work front, Rajinikanth would be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

