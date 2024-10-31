Vettaiyan OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil starrer action drama film online
Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and others is all set to make its digital debut in the coming month. Read on to know more.
Vettaiyan hit the big screens during the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, October 10. The movie featured Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and several other actors in prominent roles. After a successful theatrical run, the film is all set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video in the coming month.
Vettaiyan will start streaming on the OTT platform from November 8. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote on their official social media handles, "The date is LOCKED and LOADED for Vettaiyan’s arrival."
