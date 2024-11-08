Trisha Krishnan felt ‘home’ while ‘reuniting with school friend’ Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of Leo: Throwback

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s bonding dates back to a long time now, and the two of them have worked in so many films over the years. Besides their irresistible chemistry on screen, rumors claim that there might be something much more real that has brewed between them in actual life as well. Throwback to one of those moments when the actress unflinchingly tagged Thalapathy as her home.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Leo is hailed as a classic for more than several reasons. Back during the success event for the film, Trisha had opened up about her experience of pairing up again with Thalapathy Vijay, which she tagged as a blissful reunion between school friends.

Expressing how it felt like home to work with him, Trisha said, "Vijay... It was like meeting a school friend again after a long time. There was the same comfort, love and friendship. In my 20-year career, the longest-term journey I had with a co-star was with Vijay. They say home is not a place, but a person. Leo’s set was like that...”

That’s not all. The diva also relayed her gratitude to work with a filmmaker like Lokesh and be a part of the LCU. She remarked how the shooting appeared to her like a beautiful vacation and she never felt like working much. Trisha said, “I used to tell Lokesh, ‘It doesn’t feel like work; we're all working much.’ But we were. It felt like a vacation.”

For the unversed, right during the time of his debut at the age of 18, Thalapathy Vijay has paired up with Trisha for the most number of times, and together they have put up some trailblazing performances on the screen. Besides Leo, these include films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvu.

Apart from being amazing co-stars, reports about the two of them dating began ever since the diva dropped a curious mirror selfie with the superstar. Back in June 2024, Trisha shared a picture of herself inside an elevator as she clicked a mirror selfie. Thalapathy Vijay was also in the frame as he dashingly posed for the snap. She wished the actor on his birthday.

On the work front, Trisha recently shook a leg with Thalapathy in the latter’s release, The Greatest Of All Time. Their energetic track titled Matta was loved and applauded by many.

