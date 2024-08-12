NBK 109: Nandamuri Balakrishna wraps up intense shoot of next with director Bobby Kolli in Jaipur; title teaser to be unveiled soon

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently shooting for his next film, tentatively called NBK109. The upcoming movie directed by Bobby Kolli is touted to be an action-packed venture with the director dropping a special post and giving an update.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the director shared a new picture with Nandamuri Balakrishna after finishing an action shoot with him. He penned, “Wrapped up one of the most intense schedules of NBK109 in Jaipur with the one and only Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu!”

Furthermore, the director also said, “His unmatched energy lit up every moment.. Get ready to witness the rage of NBK Garu in these electrifying sequences,” revealing that the title teaser of the film is set to be presented soon.

Check out his official post here:

The film which is tentatively called NBK109 is said to be an action romantic movie that features the actor in a fiery avatar. The makers of the movie had earlier unveiled a glimpse from the film which offered us a look into the film’s world and what to expect from the same.

Aside from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film is also likely to have Bobby Deol playing the main antagonist. Interestingly, NBK had recently made the headlines for rumors about his next film.

As per earlier reports, the actor was being rumored to play the lead role in the Telugu remake of the Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham. However, in a report by Deccan Chronicle, it was revealed that the rumors were baseless and the actor hasn’t been involved in any talks about the same.

Advertisement

It was also revealed that the actor doesn’t like to play roles that have a negative shade to them and wishes for heroes to always play inspiring characters. Moreover, it was also revealed that he is already busy with other works and a remake isn’t on the cards right now.

Coming to the actor’s work front, NBK was last seen playing the lead role in the film Bhagavanth Kesari. The movie directed by Anil Ravipudi also had actors Sreeleela, Arjun Rampal, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

ALSO READ: Did You Know: Keerthy Suresh declined a role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD before voicing Bujji