Vettaiyan: Makers of Rajinikanth starrer action-drama drops BTS glimpses of Thalaivar exuding swag during dubbing session

The legendary actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Vettaiyan, has been in the news for all the right reasons. The die-hard fans of Thalaiva have been waiting for this one film since its inception. Ahead of Vettaiyan's release, the makers have dropped an exciting update on the film. Yes, you read that right! The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer have dropped an exciting BTS video of Rajinikanth from the dubbing session. The superstar is seen exuding his evergreen swag and style in the unseen video. Check the video here!

In the video, Rajinikanth is looking dashing like always even in his laidback casual look. The Coolie actor opted for an all-white outfit comprising a white vesti and a white shirt. The Behind-the-scenes video showcases the superstar's entry to the studios for dubbing in his lavish car followed by Rajinikanth greeting the technical team of Vettaiyan and the director TJ Gnanavel.

The highlight of the video shared by the makers has to be when Rajinikanth is seen delivering a dialogue from the film in his popular baritone. Moreover, he also seems impressed by the whole process, and towards the end of the video he says, "Director sir, super sir (loosely translated)". Rajinikanth also saluted the filmmaker as a gesture of his deep admiration for him.

According to several media reports, Rajinikanth will be playing the role of a retired police officer in Vettaiyan. His character will reportedly unravel a dark mystery. The word Vettaiyan translates to Hunter, which adds an extra layer of adventure to the upcoming film.

Advertisement

Besides Rajinikanth, the multi-starrer features some of the most prominent and talented names in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and others. It is worth mentioning that Vettaiyan marks Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema.

Vettaiyan has been shot across multiple Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Chennai. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyaan was first announced with the tentative name of Thalaivar 170, since it marks the 170th film of Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 producer Ravi Shankar FINALLY REACTS to Pawan Kalyan's comment on portrayal of heroes as smugglers and says, 'He said something...'