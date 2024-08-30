Actor Suparna Anand shocked to see Mohanlal and Mammootty's silence amid Hema Committee Report row

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Malayalam actress Suparna Anand, who rose to fame for her role in the film Vaishali, has come forward to narrate her ordeal. In a recent interview, the actress shared her bitter experiences while working in the Malayalam film industry. She also expressed her shock over Mohanlal and Mammootty's silence over the findings of the Hema Committee report.

According to Onmanorama, she said, "It is irrelevant to question why people decide to respond after a period of 34 years. I worked in the Malayalam film industry only for four years. But I had to leave because of the pressures within the film industry. Casting couch has been there since time immemorial."

Suparna further criticized actor-turned-politician Mukesh for not resigning as the MLA despite being booked in a sexual assault case. She also extended support to the women who came forward and raised their voices amid the Hema Committee report row.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal resigned from his role as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) President on August 27. Along with him, the entire committee stepped down from their respective roles following the serious MeToo allegations against some of the renowned personalities in Mollywood.

Following this, AMMA issued a statement that read, "Following the release of the Hema Committee report, several members of the administrative committee of the AMMA organization faced scrutiny in social, visual, and print media regarding sexual allegations. In light of these allegations, the current governing body of AMMA has decided to take moral responsibility and has collectively resigned.”

The statement further added that a new governing body will be elected in the next two months. Meanwhile, AMMA's activities will continue to take place temporarily in the presence of the outgoing governing body.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

