Actors who REJECTED Pushpa before Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil

Telugu heartthrob Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise helmed by Sukumar has been one of the most sensational films in recent years. The sequel of his film titled Pushpa: The Rule is currently in production as makers have announced to release on August 15, 2024.

The film which was released in 2021 became a commercial hit on a grand scale and has also bagged National Awards for Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad respectively. But did you know that before Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna, these stars were approached for the mass entertainer who rejected the biggest blockbuster? Here's a look

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is one of the most celebrated actors in the Telugu industry and hence Sukumar made his first approach towards the actor for the role of Allu Arjun as a protagonist. However, Mahesh Babu refused the role as he was not comfortable playing a transformative character that was later portrayed as a villain.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Oo Antava star who was featured in Pushpa for the song was also offered a role in the film as a lead character Srivalli but at last, she also declined the offer and fate opened the paths for national crush Rashmika Mandanna . It was reported earlier that Samantha did not want to be portrayed as a rural woman after her film Rangasthalam opposite Ram Charan which was also helmed by Sukumar.

Advertisement

Disha Patani

The Bollywood sensation was also the one who was offered a role by Sukumar. Disha was approached for the popular track Oo Antava to share the screen space with Allu Arjun but, due to some unknown reason Disha backed out and later it went to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Vijay Sethupathi

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is one of the finest actors in the Tamil industry. He was also the one who was approached for a key role in Pushpa as IPS SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat but due to the character's negative approach in the film, Vijay declined the offer as he did not want to portray the role of antagonist again and later the role went to Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil who made the character of Bhanwar Singh memorable and ferocious.

More about the Pushpa franchise so far

Pushpa: The Rise , the first part of the franchise, came out in 2021, at a time when people were reluctant to go to the theaters owing to the pandemic. However, the film was a blockbuster hit and can be credited with bringing the audience back to the silver screen. The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

About Allu Arjun’s visit to Germany

The actor was seen jetting off to Germany on February 15, where his 2021 action entertainer Pushpa: The Rise was screened. Allu Arjun was invited to represent Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlinale or the Berlin Film Festival. He was felicitated at the Indian Pavilion of the festival.

How excited are you for Pushpa: The Rule? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan files defamation notice against politician AV Raju over his derogatory comments