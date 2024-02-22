Trisha Krishnan files defamation notice against politician AV Raju over his derogatory comments

Earlier on 20th February, politician A.V. Raju made some derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan. The viral video was met with outrage from netizens, who urged Trisha to take action against the ex-AIADMK leader’s statements.

At first, Trisha responded to AV Raju’s statements through her social media and has now decided to take legal action against the politician. In her post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Trisha included snapshots from her legal notice document to A.V. Raju.

In the document addressed to A.V. Raju, Trisha’s lawyers have underlined the terms and conditions that are to be met by A.V. Raju to avoid further criminal proceedings. In summary, the conditions mentioned include an undisclosed sum of money that needs to be paid as compensation, deletion of all forms of the original defamatory video, and an unconditional apology to Trisha from the politician.

Trisha sends defamation notice to politician A.V. Raju

What is the controversy surrounding Trisha and A.V. Raju?

During one of his media interactions, former AIADMK leader and politician A.V. Raju made some derogatory comments about actress Trisha Krishnan, stating that Trisha received an alleged sum of money from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy to engage in physical activities. Furthermore, he went on to state that all actresses are the same.

The video went viral almost instantly and was met with backlash from netizens who condemned the politician’s statements. Many actors and prominent personalities, including actor Vishal, came forward in support of Trisha.

Finally, Trisha also responded to A.V. Raju’s statements in her post on social media. She wrote “It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured,necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department.”

In immediate reaction, A.V. Raju recorded a video backtracking his statements. But looks like it is too late as Trisha has sent a defamation notice to the politician. Further updates, including A.V. Raju’s response to the notice, are awaited.

