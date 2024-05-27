Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan's diet: Morning ritual to cheat meals; here's everything you want to know

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently on cloud 9 following the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Seen as Bibbojaan, Hydari is gaining immense appreciation and love for her ethereal beauty and captivating onscreen presence. However, it takes work to maintain yourself and achieve a particular body time.

One must follow a strict diet to stay in shape and look perfect onscreen. The Sufiyum Sujatayum actress follows a healthy regime for staying fit. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, some years ago, she revealed her secret diet.

When Aditi Rao Hydari spilled the beans on her secret diet

In a candid 'What I eat in a day' segment with Pinkvilla, Aditi spoke in detail about her cheat meals, morning rituals, favorite healthy snacks, and much more.

Reacting to a question on any strict no-nos in her diet, Aditi said, ''I try my best not to eat gluten, so I don't eat wheat because I think I am gluten intolerant and I try not to have too much dairy because that also messes with my system''.

However, the Wazir actress also talked about how difficult it is to resist eating cheese yogurt. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking along the same lines, Aditi said, ''If there is some really amazing cheese in front of me then I will eat it and again I cannot not eat yogurt because I love it so much''.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's throwback interview here!

Aditi added that she has been listening to her body and surviving on organic and natural food. Sometimes, she lets herself free and enjoys eating chocolate or golgappa (Pani Puri) without restrictions.

Being a South Indian, Aditi loves a South Indian meal for breakfast, mostly Idlis. For lunch, she goes for mostly vegetarian meals with quinoa and for dinner, she loves having protein like fish or chicken.

Talking about her morning rituals, she said that she goes through phases. Sometimes it is bullet coffee, neem juice, or even ginger juice.

What is Aditi Rao Hydari’s cheat meal?

Asked about her favorite cheat meal, the actress said she tries not to cheat when on a diet, but sometimes pizza is just all she needs. Aditi Rao Hydari is an avid Makhana lover, which she calls her healthy munchies.

So if you also want to adopt a healthy diet then tada! You have Aditi's secret diet revealed for you.

What’s next for Aditi Rao Hydari?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari who was last seen in Heeramandi has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The first is Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi and she also has Kajri Babbar’s English film Lioness.

ALSO READ: WATCH: India’s First Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan takes Prabhas' Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD for a crazy ride