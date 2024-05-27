WATCH: India’s First Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan takes Prabhas' Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD for a crazy ride

Kalki 2898 AD has been making quite the noise especially since the makers unveiled the futuristic car, Bujji from the Prabhas starrer. Now, none other than Narain Karthikeyan, the first Indian Formula 1 driver got behind the car’s steering wheel and also took it out for a spin.

The racer took the futuristic Bujji a couple of rounds around the track and questioned how the makers could conceptualize the vehicle. The F1 driver also added it feels superb to ride it and said, “It feels like being inside a spaceship.”

Indian F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan takes the Kalki 2898 AD car Bujji for a ride

Before Narain Karthikeyan took the car for a spin, the makers had also shared a video of Naga Chaitanya making it behind the vehicle’s steering wheels. The Manam actor also experienced the car by taking it for a spin across the tracks and called it “an engineering marvel.”

The unveiling of this ambitious concept and the car was truly mindblowing for many. The event which happened recently depicted Prabhas himself getting behind the wheel and showcasing his Bujji to the world, making it quite the sensation among fans and even auto enthusiasts.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi movie starring Prabhas in the lead role and is set in a post-apocalyptic timeline future. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and many more in key roles.

Taking inspiration from Hindu mythology, the movie explores the prophesied end of time with Lord Vishnu’s 10th and final avatar, Kalki, appearing to destroy evil. The film features the Baahubali actor in the role of Bhairava who is said to be the alter-ego of Kalki and Haasan playing the main antagonist.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024, after being postponed from its May release. Moreover, the film directed by Nag Ashwin features Keerthy Suresh as the voice for Prabhas’ Bujji with several other actors also rumored to make cameo appearances.

