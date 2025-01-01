Aditi Rao Hydari shares recap of her fondest memories as she rings in New Year 2025 with Siddharth; don't miss their special proposal moment

Aditi Rao Hydari welcomed 2025 by reminiscing about her sweetest moments from the past year. She recently shared a compilation video on her Instagram handle and offered fans a short recap of her sweetest memories. The clip included some candid and adorable moments with Siddharth that were simply unmissable.

The video featured unseen photos from Aditi and Siddharth’s wedding, along with glimpses of her professional journey, including behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of Heeramandi. She also shared never-seen-before vacation snippets with the Indian 2 actor. However, what caught netizens' attention was a special photo capturing the moment Siddharth went down on one knee to propose to Aditi.

Sharing the video, Aditi Rao captioned the post, "Thank you 2024. Welcome 2025-be kind. Happy new year!"

Take a look at the post below:

In an interview with Vogue India, Aditi Rao revealed how Siddharth proposed to her in the most romantic way possible. The actress shared her close bond with her nani and mentioned that she had established a school in Hyderabad. Siddharth, aware of this connection, expressed his wish to visit the school.

"I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddharth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her," she said.

In March, they traveled to the school together. Siddharth wanted to see the specific place where Aditi Rao spent her childhood.

"He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me’. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings," added Aditi Rao.

The couple first tied the knot in a 400-year-old temple in Telangana on September 16. Following that, they again got married as per Hindu rituals in Rajasthan.

