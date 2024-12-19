THROWBACK VIDEO: When Trisha and Siddharth recreated Yaakai Thiri magic after two decades at PS-1 event; don't miss Aditi Rao Hydari’s reaction

In today's throwback, we will revisit the moment Siddharth and Trisha gave us an impromptu performance on their hit track Yaakai Thiri from Aayutha Ezhuthu. The duo recreated fond memories of the song during the Ponniyin Selvan audio launch event in 2022. While their dance stole the show, Aditi Rao Hydari's reaction to their performance was truly unmissable.

In the viral video, AR Rahman's team got the entire crowd grooving as they performed Yaakai Thiri live. Soon after, Trisha and Siddharth couldn’t resist vibing to the magic of the song. Siddharth immediately got up from his seat and joined his Aayutha Ezhuthu co-star to enjoy the moment together.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen checking on Siddharth and laughing off the situation, creating a hilarious moment that was caught on camera. Not just her, but Jayam Ravi’s reaction in the video was equally priceless.

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, "Aditi Rao at corner thinking about Siddharth." Meanwhile, another netizen commented, "Vibing with another girl in front of wife." For the unversed, at the time of the PS-1 event, Siddharth and Aditi were dating each other.

Take a look at the video below:

Currently, Aditi Rao Hydari is filled with happiness as she enjoys her married life with Siddharth. A few days ago, she posted new photos from their wedding in Rajasthan and shared a heartfelt note about why they chose Alila Fort Bishangarh as the venue.

Advertisement

Aditi revealed that the fort had a magical charm and mentioned that the venue brought back memories of her grandparents' home from her childhood.

"There is something magical about a fort. Majestic, yet raw. For Siddhu and I it was a seamless intertwining of romance and a connection to the earth. The Alila Fort Bishangarh instantly reminded me of my childhood in my grandparents’ home," wrote Aditi.

Take a look at the photos below:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Telangana. The wedding took place on September 16 in the presence of their family and close loved ones.

ALSO READ: Did you know Trisha Krishnan wanted to foray in films with a different name? Here’s why she changed it later