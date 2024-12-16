Aditi Rao Hydari exudes effortless sporty vibes in olive green co-ord set and minimal accessories as she steps out with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari surely knows how to slay in minimal fits, and not just one, but almost all her appearances have proved the same. From party nights to casual outings, the actress has been playing her role as a style guide for all the women out there. Yesterday, Aditi was seen stepping out for a casual outing wearing an olive co-ord set, exuding sporty and effortless vibes, along with her husband Siddharth. Let’s dig deep into her attire.

The Heeramandi actress chose to look effortlessly cool. She was wearing an olive green co-ord set. Her top featured loose-fitting full sleeves and button details at the front. It was perfect to give an edge to your casual outing. Apart from wearing it as a co-ord set, you can even style this top with jeans or shorts.

Aditi Rao Hydari exuded boldness as she paired the top with shorts. High on the waist, her loose details shorts perfectly complemented her cool vibes.

Her accessories were minimally aesthetic. Aditi wore round earrings and carried a brown tote bag, which was spacious enough to keep all the belongings in one place.

The flawless glow on her face was undoubtedly taking all the limelight. She elevated her beauty game with perfectly blushed cheeks, defined brows, eyeshadow, and nude lipstick, giving a pink glow to her face. If you’re in a hurry and need some makeup tips, then this look is just for you.

Instead of keeping her long tresses open, she opted for a half-tied hairstyle. The actress tied some of her hair strands at the back and let the rest open. She decided to go with versatile white sneakers to make her sweet out with hubby more comfortable. Her choice of footwear was perfect to not overdo with her appearance and look effortlessly cool and casual.

Just like Aditi, if you’re also not in the mood to dress up but have to step out of the house, then opt for this quick hack. Pick a top, style it with shorts, add accessories like earrings, and leave your hair open, and that’s it; you’re all set to roll.

