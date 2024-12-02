Aditi Rao Hydari shares new wedding PICS with Siddharth, reveals why Alila Fort Bishangarh was her dream venue

Aditi Rao Hydari is overjoyed as she embraces her marital life with Siddharth. Recently, the actress shared new photos from their Rajasthan wedding on social media. Along with the unseen pictures, she penned a heartfelt note explaining why she chose Alila Fort Bishangarh as the venue.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared that the fort carried a magical charm that matched their connection to nature. She further penned that the venue reminded her of her grandparents' home from childhood.

The actress wrote, "There is something magical about a fort. Majestic, yet raw. For Siddhu and I it was a seamless intertwining of romance and a connection to the earth. The Alila Fort Bishangarh instantly reminded me of my childhood in my grandparents home."

Aditi continued that the winding road leading to the fort reminded her of those cherished moments. She called it the place where she found her prince and lived her dream.

"It was a place where magic could happen, and it was my favourite place and my wonderland. The place where I dreamed all my dreams and hoped to make them come true," Aditi added. The actress concluded by expressing gratitude for the memories she created there.

Take a look at the post below:

For the past few days, Aditi has been sharing unseen photos from her wedding ceremony. In the pictures, she and Siddharth exude royalty in their traditional ensembles. While Aditi stuns in a red lehenga, the Indian 2 actor looks dapper in an ivory sherwani.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other."

Take a look at the photos below:

Aditi and Siddharth earlier tied the knot with each other at a 400-year-old temple in Telangana in the presence of their family and loved ones. Their first wedding took place on September 16. While there were rumors that the couple were dating one another, they officially confirmed their relationship earlier this year after they exchanged rings.

