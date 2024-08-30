After Allu Arjun and Yash, R Madhavan rejects offer worth crores to endorse big paan masala brand

Popular actor R Madhavan has hit the headlines after his recent rejection of a lucrative offer to endorse a paan masala brand. As per reports, he refused to be part of the brand citing his responsibility towards audiences.

If reports are to be believed then R Madhavan was offered a huge amount of money to become brand ambassador of a recognized paan masala brand. However, he rejected the offer, considering what message he wanted to send to the audience. With Madhavan rejecting the offer, the paan masala brand is searching for a new face. Madhavan's rejection of the offer shows how he is associating himself only with brands he believes in.

It is worth mentioning that, several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, and Ajay Devgn, among others, endorsed pan masala brands in the past. Following that, they were heavily criticized by their respective audiences.

Previously, pan-India star Allu Arjun had made heads turn when he allegedly declined a multi-crore liquor and tobacco advertisement deal for the upcoming Pushpa sequel. The superstar reportedly rejected the brand’s offer of Rs 10 crore for its logo to be displayed on screen whenever he smokes or chews tobacco as Pushpa Raj in the much-awaited sequel Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun turned down the offer saying it goes against his ethics and he is not comfortable promoting such brands. KGF star Yash too had rejected a similar endorsement offer,

Actor R Madhavan last appeared in the Bollywood film Shaitaan. He was seen sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn and Jyotika in the Vikas Bahl's directorial. The psycho-horror thriller revolves around a family of four, whose outing takes a terrifying turn when an intruder takes over the body of the teenage daughter via black magic. Shaitaan released earlier this year was a box-office blockbuster.

Next, the actor will be seen with Nayanthara and Siddharth in an upcoming sports flick called Test. The film written and directed by S. Sashikanth explores the story of three individuals and how their lives get intertwined during a test match. Apart from that, Madhavan will also be a part of Adhirshtasaali, directed by Mithran Jawahar.

