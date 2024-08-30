THROWBACK: When Nagarjuna revealed he was done with ‘conventional romantic roles’ and wouldn’t do that in his 60s; ‘I can't be running around trees…’

Nagarjuna Akkineni has won the hearts of the audiences with some of his hit romantic films. However, in one of his interviews, the actor had hinted about wishing to reduce doing such roles as he approached his 60s.

In one of his earlier interviews with Zoom, Nagarjuna Akkineni candidly spoke about many different aspects of his life. The actor also spoke about his changed perspectives towards work and life, as he approached his 60s. Quite surprisingly, the Siva star revealed that he wishes to cut down on doing romantic roles.

Nagarjuna shared, “Enough of those conventional romantic roles for me. I can't be running around trees with my co-stars anymore. I have two sons who are now leading men in Telugu cinema, working with the same heroines I am working with.”

Moving forth, he also revealed that since both of his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni were in the same profession as him, he now only guides them to do their best and doesn’t want them to be like him.

He expressed, “I am guiding them, but I don't thrust my opinion on them.They are free to do what they like. I can only advise them. I don't want them to be like me. I just want them to imbibe the good things from my life and ignore the rest."

Among other things, Nagarjuna was also asked about the love of his life, wife Amala Akkineni, and the undying love that the two of them continue to have even today. In his response, the actor gave a witty reply, as he compared the two of them to the other celeb couple, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

The Hello Brother star said, “I suppose it is the Hyderabad climate that makes us so romantic. Look at Mahesh Babu and Namrata (Shirodkar), still so much in love. I am blessed to have her (Amala) as my soul mate. I must have done something good in my life to have her.”

On the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni has quite a few promising projects in the pipeline. This includes the Dhanush-starrer film Kubera.

Besides that, the senior actor also grabbed attention as he stepped in for an imperative role in Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

