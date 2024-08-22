Allu Arjun has an EPIC one-line response to constant speculations about Pushpa 2: The Rule getting postponed

Allu Arjun’s upcoming project Pushpa 2: The Rule has been in the spotlight for some time now, largely due to speculations about a potential delay in its release. In fact, several reports even suggested that there was some discord between the actor and filmmaker Sukumar.

However, Allu Arjun has finally cleared the air on the matter in his iconic style.

Addressing the throngs of fans at the pre-release event of the film Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, Allu Arjun spoke about the rumors suggesting that Pushpa 2’s release might be postponed from its scheduled release on December 6, 2024, to some date in 2025.

Speaking on the matter, he said, “You know the feeling when you see how a film is turning out? You get some sort of confidence. I don't know if I should call it confidence. But, the way the film is shaping up... you all will like it.”

Assuring yet again that the movie has not been postponed, Allu Arjun in his epic style, reacted, “I will not say too much. December 6—Assalu Thaggedhe Le (I will not back down). This is fixed."

Furthermore, the film's director, Sukumar, explained that the delay in providing updates on the movie is due to the time needed to perfect certain scenes, ensuring there is no compromise on quality.

The filmmaker said, “A few scenes are taking more time, and I don't want to compromise on the quality. Allu Arjun's performance and the film will be phenomenal."

While fans eagerly await the next update on Pushpa 2: The Rule, it seems Allu Arjun has already been embodying his on-screen character from the movie in real life as well. For instance, the actor recently made an appearance at the success event for the film Aay, where his outfit of the day (OOTD) grabbed attention.

The superstar wore a red viscose graphic-printed shirt, which appears to be inspired by the aesthetic of his upcoming film Pushpa 2.

Besides the fame and glory which he enjoys due to his professional work, Allu Arjun has also impressed many with his humble and rooted personality in his real life. For instance a few days back, a video of the actor went viral wherein he could be seen walking most casually in the streets of Hyderabad, going as low-key as possible.

For the unversed, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna,Fahad Fasil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Ajay and more.

