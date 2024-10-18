After commercial debacle with Agent, Akhil Akkineni has now signed up for period drama based on backdrop of Tirupati? Here’s what we know

Akhil Akkineni’s filmography has been hitting a dynamic graph for quite some time now. After his last delivered hit with Most Eligible Bachelor and Mr Majnu, he stumbled on a debacle with the 2023 release Agent. And now, the latest rumors have it that the actor is now looking forward to another redeeming project, which is reportedly a period drama.

After the unprecedented feat achieved by his last release, Akhil Akkineni appeared to be absent from the game, leaving his fans curious about what he might be planning next. Amidst all of this, a recent report suggests that Nagarjuna’s son has been roped in for another new project, a period drama. Directed by a newbie director, Murali Kishore, the film is said to be set against the backdrop of the Tirupati temple.

That’s not all to the buzz. The report further revealed that it was none other than Akhil’s father, Nagarjuna, who took the key decision for this forthcoming film and ensured that it became the redeeming project for his son.

In fact, Nagarjuna Akkineni even ensured that no compromise would be made on the very quality of the film, and as a result, he himself would be overseeing the budget and final execution of the same.

This film will be bankrolled by Annapurna Studios, and Akhil has placed his trust in the new director, like Murali Kishore, to bring up nothing less than a spectacle on the silver screen this time. An official announcement and confirmation on the movie will be made shortly by the makers.

Akhil Akkineni had surprisingly made his debut as a mere infant in 1995, in the film Sisindri. It was his only spree as a child artist, in a movie that was bankrolled by his father, Nagarjuna himself.

He stepped back into the world of cinema in 2015 with the film Akhil, where he appeared in the lead role. However, despite the enormous hype around the same, the film failed to perform well at the box office and was declared a commercial failure.

Now, it will be interesting to see how his upcoming film scores at the box office.

