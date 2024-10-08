Nagarjuna Akkineni records statement against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for her comments on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce

Nagarjuna Akkineni recorded his statement in the court of law after filing a case against Telangana Cabinet Minister Konda Surekha for alleged defamation. The actor credits himself as the son of legendary actor Akkineni Nageshwara Rao and an eminent personality in society with his films emphasizing his social reputation.

Furthermore, the statement also added how he and his family, including his son Naga Chaitanya hold an immense reputation in the public with the latter even upholding their family legacy by engaging in cinema. Additionally, the statement also mentioned how his son’s former spouse Samantha also holds a reputation in society as well.

The statement further went on to mention how the couple’s marriage had ended in divorce due to personal differences. Keeping this in light, Nagarjuna Akkineni has filed a defamatory lawsuit against Konda Surekha, Telangana Minister of Forests, Environment, and Endowments for her comments against the duo’s separation.

The statement clearly mentions how the minister had commented on a media clip that his son and ex-wife had divorced due to the illicit involvement of KT Rama Rao, the working president of the BRS party. The comment made by the minister was shared on social media which instigated that Nagarjuna had tried to force Samantha for the politician’s illicit demands.

This was claimed as a demand made by the politician in exchange for not demolishing the Akkineni family’s N-Convention Centre. The statement also read that the minister insinuated this demand was the reason for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce.

Nagarjuna Akkineni also mentioned in his statement that he had downloaded the video of the minister’s aforementioned comments which was reported by various news channels and newspapers. The actor also claims that the defamatory comments made by the minister are completely baseless and false.

The actor also stated that the comments made by the minister are solely intended to damage his personal, professional, and family image in society. The veteran star also continued to state that he had issued his early statement on social media, condemning the minister after being contacted by various family members, friends, and colleagues.

The statement concluded by underlining that the comments made by the minister have caused emotional distress to him, and he seeks the court to take cognizance of the offense and punish the accused.

