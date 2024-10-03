Nagarjuna's wife Amala, son Akhil Akkineni STRONGLY REACT to Telangana minister claiming KTR is reason behind Naga Chaitanya-Samantha's divorce

Nagarjuna's wife Amala and son Akhil Akkineni also addressed the recent controversy involving Telangana minister Konda Surekha. They criticized her for linking Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. The mother-son duo took to their social media handles to extend support for their family and condemn Surekha’s actions.

Amala Akkineni took to her X handle and wrote, "Shocked to hear a woman minister turn into a demon, conjuring evil fictions allegations, preying on decent citizens as fuel for a political war. Madam Minister, do you rely and believe people with no decency to feed you utterly scandalous stories about my husband without an iota of shame or truth? This is really shameful."

Amala continued her statement by questioning, "What will happen to our country?" if such leaders start behaving like "criminals."

Coming out in support of his mother, actor and Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil wrote on his X handle, "My dear mother, I support every word you have said, and I am with you and the family... I’m sorry that you have to address this demonic nonsense, but we have no choice sometimes but to deal with such sociopaths."

Earlier, Nagarjuna Akkineni also slammed the female politician and asked her to withdraw her controversial comments on his family. Now, several fans and friends from the film fraternity are coming forward to extend their support.

According to a Deccan Herald report, Telangana minister Konda Surekha claimed that KTR is somewhere the reason behind Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. She further alleged that the BRS leader has ruined the lives of several actresses in showbiz.

Konda Surekha went on to say that KTR used to host rave parties for A-listers. Unable to face him, several female stars left the film industry and got married. Nonetheless, the BRS leader has reportedly sent a legal notice to the minister for making such serious allegations against him.

