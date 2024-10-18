Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Will the Kichcha Sudeep-hosted show be stopped from airing midway?

Popular reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada 11 has been grabbing quite the headlines in the past couple of days, ever since its host Kichcha Sudeep announced stepping down from being the show’s host for the next season onwards. And now, a recent report suggests that the makers received a legal notice from a petitioner, requesting for the show to be canceled with immediate effect.

An advocate hailing from Sagara in Karnataka has filed a legal petition in the court seeking the permanent closing of the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 11. The application has been filed under the Code of Business Procedure Order 39 rule 1 and 2, along with Section 151.

As a result, a hearing of the complaint has been scheduled on October 28, 2024. The makers have also been issued an emergency notice in this context, especially to the producers and editors of the show’s streaming channel, Colors Kannada.

With such a big step taken against the show, it leaves the fans of BB Kannada 11 wondering if the makers would decide to put it off air midway in the current season at the moment.

Well, BB Kannada 11 has come under the judicial radar for the second time in a row now. A few days back, a lawyer through a complaint to the Women’s Commission stated how the privacy of one of the female contestants in the show had been violated and compromised inside the Bigg Boss house.

The makers also received a notice by the Kumbalgodu Police for the same matter, after the Karnataka State Commision for Women raised concerns about women’s safety and privacy inside the house-based reality show.

After much complaints, the makers ended up changing the theme and concept of hell-heaven in the current season of the show hosted by Kichcha Sudeep and made all the contestants stay inside under the same roof, in place of different accommodations.

For the unversed, the erstwhile theme of the show required different groups of contestants to live in various kinds of setups, including some resembling a prison. However, the breach of privacy of female contestants in a multi-camera show like this indicated heavy violation of humanitarian rights.

