After Lord Hanuman, Kantara actor Rishab Shetty will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Sandeep Singh-directed film

Rishab Shetty has several highly anticipated yet challenging projects lined up ahead. The Kantara actor, who bagged a National Award this year, has now signed up for another massive venture, a magnum opus drama based on the life of one of the greatest emperors of India. The film will be directed by Sandeep Singh.

Well, the talented actor and director duo will reprise the life of none other than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of the greatest rulers in the history of the country. The film is titled The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and it will be released worldwide on January 21, 2027.

Considering the fact that the project will bring to the screens a larger-than-life character, its preparation has been of a massive scale, befitting that of a true magnum opus. Groundbreaking visuals, VFX, and an impressive background musical score are an indispensable part of the project.

Addressing the elevated vision behind this high-scale project of Sandeep Singh, Rishab Shetty said, “Sandeep's vision for The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was so grand, that as soon as I heard the film, I said yes without blinking any eyelid. Playing The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an honor beyond words. He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen."

On the other hand, filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who has hence previously worked as the creative genius behind a plethora of super successful films, revealed how Rishab Shetty was his only choice for the role.

The director credited the actor’s strength, spirit, and sense of valor in his personality, which are exceptional requirements for the length of the role.

He further added, “This film has been my dream for many years now, and it is my privilege and honor to be bringing this story to the silver screen. The film has been envisioned with a scale, grandeur, and never-before-seen-before action choreography that will help take Indian cinema truly global.”

On the work front, Rishab has quite a few exciting projects lined up, including a prequel to his 2022 release Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1. He is also prepping up exhaustively Prashanth Verma’s Jai Hanuman, which is the second part of his highly successful film Hanu-Man.

