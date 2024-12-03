'Kolaveri Di song still continues to haunt me': Dhanush reveals REAL story behind making this song 12 years ago

Dhanush created an overnight sensation amongst his fans back in 2012 when he lent his vocals to the curious Tanglish song Kolaveri Di, a part of his film 3 co-starring Shruti Haasan. The quirky lyrics and his baritone voice became an instant hit amongst the audience, so much so that it is still hummed by many. And recently, as the film clocked 12 years, Dhanush had some interesting revelations to make about it.

During a recent event, the actor was rendered surprised when someone asked him about the song Kolaveri Di. Dhanush mentioned that he is still haunted by it whenever he is asked by someone to sing it.

Spilling beans on how the idea of such a quirky song came across in the first place, the star revealed, “We found an icon on the computer screen saying Kolaveri Di. We opened it, and then it hit us—oh, we made this. We made it and forgot about it. We found it funny, but we never thought it would be such a big sensation. These things you can’t plan it. God should consider you worthy.”

Moreover, as soon as Dhanush stepped down from the stage of the event, he was asked by the audience to sing the song. However, the actor appeared hesitant at first before begrudgingly humming a few lines from the song.

Meanwhile, the star has grabbed limelight lately with his infamous public spat with Nayanthara. He slammed a legal suit against the diva, her husband Vignesh Shivan, and the makers of her Netflix documentary for using 3 seconds of a clip from his produced film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, that too without any legal permission.

The move has created a serious stir amongst fans, with each picking a different side. Moreover, quite interestingly, many other actresses have also come out in support of the lady superstar, who had even penned an open letter against Dhanush for demanding compensation of Rs. 10 crores in the copyright case.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Dhanush has an exciting line-up of films where he would be collaborating with some of the most talented actors.

These projects include Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, his own directorial Idly Kadai, and an untitled film with Amaran’s director Rajkumar Periasamy.

