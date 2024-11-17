Kantara: Chapter 1 locks release date; Rishab Shetty starrer to hit big screens on THIS day

Rishab Shetty's much-awaited film titled Kantara: Chapter 1 has finally locked its release date. The actor recently took to his social media handles to make the grand announcement. The movie will hit the big screens on October 2, 2025.

Sharing an intriguing poster, Rishab Shetty wrote in the caption, "The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Grand Release on 𝐎𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. #KantaraChapter1onOct2 #Kantara."

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, amongst others. While the film is being described as a prequel to the events of the first installment, the specifics of the central plot have not yet been revealed by the makers. Written and directed by Rishab, the filmmakers are keeping details about the cast and crew under wraps.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to Rishab Shetty's post. A social media user wrote, "Coming to rule once again," while another netizen commented, "Very very long wait @rishabshettyofficial . Please try to pre-pone!!!"

Rishab Shetty is currently working on the prequel of Kantara. The production has reportedly entered its third schedule and is expected to last over a month. A source close to the film had earlier revealed that half of the shoot has already been completed, and the remaining portions will be filmed now.

Additionally, it's reported that Rishab Shetty has been undergoing rigorous training in horse riding and the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu.

The first installment of Kantara introduced the story of Shiva and the lore surrounding the Panjurli Daiva. However, the prequel is expected to explore the origins of these events.

Recently, Rishab Shetty made headlines after being officially cast as the lead in Prasanth Varma’s upcoming sequel Jai Hanuman. The actor will portray Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology and the makers unveiled a special first look of the actor in his new role. The upcoming film is the sequel to Teja Sajja's HanuMan and is set within the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

